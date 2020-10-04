Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given principle approval to commence evening shifts in two Higher Secondary Schools including Shahpoor and Nilooni of district Shangla and has directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps in this regard.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Elementary and Secondary Education Department here at Chief Minister Secretariat. He termed promotion of education sector as top priority of his government and said all available resources were being utilized to ensure availability of all required facilities in public sector schools across the province and improve their standard to provide quality education facilities at their door steps.

The meeting was attended besides others by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousfzai, Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub and concerned authorities of Education Department.

Mahmood Khan said that reforms initiatives under taken by the provincial government in education sector were yielding positive results and standard of public sector schools was improving. He said result-oriented steps were being taken under a well devised plan to further improve it.

Apprising the Chief Minister about the need of starting evening shifts in the above-mentioned schools of district Shangla, KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that due to increasing number of students, there were no capacities to accommodate all students in morning shift and as such students were facing difficulties in getting themselves enrolled.

He said it was the high demand of the locals to start evening shifts in these schools to facilitate all students in getting admission. Keeping in view difficulties being faced by the students of the areas, the Chief Minister agreed to start evening shifts in the schools and directed the quarters concerned for necessary arrangements in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that besides increasing capacities of the existing schools, new schools were also being established so that all students could get access to education in the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of all projects launched for standardization of public sector schools and provision of missing facilities in the schools so that targets of the provincial government set for ensuring quality education in public sector schools could be achieved.