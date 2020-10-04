Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that the 2013 and not the 2018 elections were the most rigged.

"PTI was victim of slowing of RTS. Our candidates lost elections when RTS was down on the elections day", he said while talking to reporters here on Saturday. Chohan alleged that PML-N come into power in 2013 due to the worst rigged elections in the history of the country.

Referring to anti-establishment rhetoric of PML-N, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif was venting frustration on failure to get relief. He said that he would have saluted Nawaz Sharif if the atomic bomb was made from the resources of Ittefaq Foundry. He said that PTI would get majority in the upper house after polls in March next year.

"After March, PTI will not face any difficulty in carrying out legislation", he said, adding, law making will be for the betterment of the country. He said PML-N is getting reaction on Nawaz Sharif’s speech and will continue to face the consequences in future. He said that Noon is out of the country, Sheen in the jail while Meem is ‘dancing.’