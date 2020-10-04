Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan on Saturday directed the police officials to ensure implementation on laws of the land as no one was above the law.

Speaking to the police officials at a meeting held here to review the law and order situation, the RPO directed his subordinates to take initiatives as early as possible to make people feel at home at police stations.

He asked them to devise a comprehensive strategy to control the crime rate, particularly heinous crimes like dacoities and others. Waseem Ahmad also ordered the police officials to prepare the lists of possible hideouts of criminals and to make use of not only modern ways but also traditional ones to eliminate crimes from areas under their jurisdiction.

He also asked the police officers to hold open courts in order to resolve the issues of people related to police. Waseem Ahmad urged his subordinates to take initiatives as early as possible to make people at home at police stations.

“Get the pending inquiries completed and submit complete challan at courts,” he ordered.

DPOs were asked to personally monitor the investigation into important and heinous criminal cases.

The RPO also directed arranging refresher courses for police officials and other police personnel. He ordered his subordinates to hold meetings on law & order situation regularly.

City Police Officer Hassan Raza, SSP Regional Investigation Branch Muhammad Masoom, DPO Vehari Ehsanullah Chohan, DPO Lodhran Syed Karrar Hussain, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and other police officials were present.