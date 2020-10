Share:

TIMERGARA - The Lower Dir district administration closed Government Higher Secondary School Manial in Maidan area after six staffers were tested positive for Covid-19 in the school.

According to a notification issued by the office of the DC Lower Dir, three teachers and three Class-IV employees of the school were tested positive for Covid-19 after which the institution was closed for five days.

Decision regarding reopening of the school would be made after five days, the notification said.