The decades old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region sparked into life again at the end of last month.

The President of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan says that his troops have improved their positions after heavy fighting on Saturday.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh have all reported dozens of casualties since the flare-up of hostilities.

The international community, including the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group – Russia, France, and the United States – have called on all parties in the conflict to agree to a ceasefire and begin peace talks.