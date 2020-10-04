Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 34,220 and eight mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Saturday. Sadiqabad Police on a tip off raided and arrested the gamblers identified Zaheer Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Raja Umer, Zafar Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed and Mazhar Javed.

The police registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

These awareness raising sessions helped apprise participants’ knowledge about the rights provided to children in the constitution of Pakistan along with the recently passed legislations like Zainab Alert Act, and the amendment in Employment of Children Act – 1991 proscribing child domestic labour. Participants were also informed about the toll free Helpline #1099 that is Ministry of Human Rights’ initiative to effectively respond to Human Rights violation cases and provide free legal aid to the callers.

The Ministry of Human Rights is getting positive feedback from the communities who were not previously informed about their rights and were delighted to be a part of these sessions. Participants also recommended that such information should be a part of the curriculum and more of such awareness sessions should be held for parents and children separately.

The Ministry of Human Rights plans to further hold these sessions in other communities to conclude this campaign.