Mansehra - Three people, including a minor girl, died in separate incidents in upper parts of Hazara on Saturday, police and local sources said.

One Khiyal Mohammad was killed in the celebratory gunfire in the Shinkiari area. The locals rushed him to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced him dead. The police, after lodging FIR, arrested one Mohammad Imtiaz.

One Ijaz Ahmad was killed when the rival party opened firing in Nakot area of Mansehra. The Khaki police, after lodging FIR, started raids to arrest the accused who had managed to flee after the firing.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old girl, Mariam Minhaj, was buried alive when a cattle pen collapsed in Khankay village in the Judbah tehsil of Torghar district.

The deceased, according to her family, was playing on the rooftop of the cattle pen of Maulana Saifullah Mohammad when it suddenly caved in and as a result she was buried alive in the rouble.

The locals retrieved Mariam from the rubble but she had already died.