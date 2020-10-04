Share:

KARACHI - An anti-corruption team on Saturday claimed to have arrested two food inspectors from Islamabad who were involved in wheat smuggling.

According to details, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected the bail pleas of food inspectors Abdul Hafeez Joyo and Fahim Akhtar Dahar following which they had been arrested from Islamabad by the team led by Circle Officer Sukkur Abdul Ghani Larik on the instructions of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Munir Ahmed Khuhro.

The arrested food inspectors would be produced in the court in Sukkur on October 05. It may be recalled that Anti-Corruption Sukkur Zone had arrested the employees of Food, Police and Revenue Departments involved in wheat smuggling from Kamboh Shaheed Chowki on August 6 this year. Among those arrested was District Food Controller Roshan Ali Panhwar, Mukhtiarkhar Rasheed Ahmed Abbasi, Head Constables Abdul Rasheed, Mushtaq Ali and others. However, some of the accused managed to escape on this occasion.

In a statement, issued on Saturday, Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the actions of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh against influential accused were commendable. However, the need was that those involved in corruption should also be brought to their logical conclusion. Dharejo said that smuggling of wheat was a heinous act and it was urgent to stop it.