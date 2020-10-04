Share:

ISLAMABAD - The health authorities on Saturday sealed two public sector colleges in the city after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in educa­tional institutions. The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia informed The Nation that two colleges in G-6/3 and F-7/4 have been sealed for five days after confirmation of COVID-19 cases there. The letter written by the District Health Officer to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory stated Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 was tested randomly and it resulted in three positive cases of COVID-19 and hence was being sealed.

All three patients are teachers of the college and according to the guide­lines of National Health Services, Reg­ulation and Coordination Islamabad, college must remain closed for at least five days and that disinfection should be done in the whole premises of the college. It said that all of the contacts of the positive cases will be tested and only those having negative reports will be allowed to join the institute once the District Health Office Islam­abad allows opening the college. The college authorities will ensure that all SOPs are followed.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Model Col­lege for Girls, F-7/4 has also been closed for one week. The Area Educa­tion Officers of the Federal Directorate of Education in a message forwarded to the principals said that consequent upon the letters issued from the office of District Health Officer Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islam­abad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 are closed for one week. It also said that these will be re-opened on Mon­day, 12-10-2020 subject to clearance from the DHO office. It is once again reiterated that all heads of institu­tions should keep adopting measures to strictly follow the prescribed SoPs without any compromise, it said.

AEOs directed the principals to fol­low the guidelines and all respective Area Education Officers, Director Col­leges and Director Academics are al­ways available to respond to any que­ries or information in this regard. DHO Dr. Zaeem Zia talking to The Nation said that earlier National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Riphah Medical College, Pak-Turk School and several others were sealed on confir­mation of the COVID-19 cases.

He said that a number of educa­tional institutions are in line and the health authorities are doing random sampling for COVID-19 and the edu­cational institutes are sealed after the confirmation of the virus following the guidelines of the ministry of NHS.

He said that health authorities took around 100 samples sent it for testing of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, the government on Tues­day announced re-opening of pri­mary level educational institutions across the country in continuation of re-opening of the educational insti­tutions closed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. This was announced at a press beefing held in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Train­ing (FE&PT) Shafqat Mehmood along with SAPM on NHS Dr. Faisal Sultan.