Share:

LAHORE - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Aun Abbas Bapi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab House Islamabad on Saturday. Usman Buzdar said that the uplift and welfare the deprived segments of the society is a mission and an effective strategy has been adopted to bring less privileged people into the mainstream.

The scope of “Pannahgahs” is being expanded besides opening almonries in other cities. He said that Punjab has given principle approval for setting up of Pannahgah Authority which will soon be operational.

He said that previous rulers totally ignored the impecunious strata as their priorities were to set up self-projected schemes while the PTI government has focused on the needs of the common man.

The CM said that the efforts of Pakistan Bait ul Maal for the welfare of the poor, destitute and deprived segments of the society are appreciable.

He said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal is playing a vital role in welfare schemes including Pannahgahs as well as rendering valuable services in Southern Punjab. He said that Punjab government will extend all possible cooperation and provide facilities to Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal in their welfare projects in Punjab. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal briefed the Punjab Chief Minister about the welfare schemes. He said that all possible measures are being taken for the uplift of segment of the society.

Precautionary steps

vital to deal with virus

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that during the last 24 hours one patient has died whereas 60 new corona cases have been reported in the province.

The number of active patients of COVID-19 virus are 1726. As many as 95,701patients out of 99,665 have been recovered so far. He said that 12,75,792 tests have been conducted in the province whereas 12,765 tests were entertained during the last 24 hours. So far 2,238 patients affected by coronavirus have died. He said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

He appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the SOPs issued to deal with COVID-19.

Protection of students is the top priority, he said. He further maintained that action will be taken against the educational institutions on the violation of SOPs.

The situation in Punjab is under control with the blessings of Allah Almighty and due to the effective measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus. However, citizens should adopt preventive measures, CM concluded.

Takes notice of

firing incident

Buzdar while taking notice of firing incident between two groups in Chichawatni has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest. He said that justice will be ensured to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.