KARACHI - As many as 267 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,918 tests were conducted raising the tally to 138,050 and three more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,520.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM House on Saturday. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9918 samples were tested which detected 267 new cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,397,676 samples had been tested against which 138,050 new cases were diagnosed. The Sindh CM said that three more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2520 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that overnight 81 more patients recovered raising the number of patients recovered so far to 130,811 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.