Share:

Attock-The purpose of installing water filtration plants is to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people and to control water-borne diseases. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating water filtration plants in village Yaseen and Nartopa in Attock. He said that these plants will supply clean drinking water to hundreds of families of both the villages.

He said that 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than Rs60 million which will certainly control water-borne diseases. SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said that four water filtration plants each in Attock, Hasanabdal, and Hazro while rest of the plants are being installed in Waisa, Chechian, Khaqwani, Bolianwal, Golra, Haji Shah, Haroon, Malik Mala, Kalu Kalan, Formali, Jalalia, Hameed, Kamalpur Musa, Mararia and Ghorghushti. He said that besides this water supply scheme for Village Haji Shah and Qibla Bandi is also under completion. He said that this government is ensuring provision of basic facilities to the people by utilising maximum available resources.