Share:

MATIARI - A woman and a girl were drowned in two different incidents on Saturday. In the first incident, woman Zahra was washing clothes on the Kalian dyke when she drowned in the Indus river due to slipping near Matiari. The local people recovered her body after hectic efforts and handed over to the heirs. In another incident, girl Meeran Kulhi drowned into a pond in village Pir Bux Arain near Pathoro. Her body was shifted to a local hospital and later handed over to the heirs. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the region.