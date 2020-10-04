Share:

KARACHI - Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh on Saturday strongly rejected the recently passed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Bill and announced a province-wide protest from 05 October 2020 against the bill.

These views were expressed by Chairman, YDA, Sindh, Dr Omer Sultan in a press conference held at Karachi Press Club here. President, YDA, Sindh, Dr Yaseen Umrani, General Secretary Dr Mehboob Noonari, Vice-President Dr Waris Jakhrani and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Omer Sultan said the bill passage would deteriorate the standard of medical education and create problems to doctors serving abroad after the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was abolished. He said PMC would give unlimited autonomy to private medical and dental colleges in fixing fees and admitting students.

He said YDA chapters of Punjab, Khyber Pakhutnkhwa and Baluchistan and Sindh would observe the country-wide protest on 14 October against the passage of the controversial bill. He feared that future of medical and dental education was at the stake in the country after passage of the bill.

He demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to look into this matter on urgent basis and get bill abolished.

Earlier, the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020 was passed in a joint session after which it was sent to the president for approval. Once the bill becomes an Act, PMDC will be abolished and replaced by PMC.