

LAHORE – A 40-year-old gardener and a 38-year-old labourer were bitten by snakes in different parts of the City on early Monday, rescue workers said.

The incidents indicated a surge of snakebites in the City during the monsoon season, warned health experts, urging the City District Government Lahore (CDGL) to ensure adoption of preventive measures in residential localities, and provision of vaccines and other medicines at hospitals.

Both the men were rushed to hospitals in serious condition and are being provided medical treatment in the emergency. According to rescuers, a gardener, later identified as Muhammad Hanif, was watering the plants at a house in the DHA (Nespak Society) when he was bitten by a snake. Hanif was rushed to the Lahore General Hospital in serious condition.

In another incident, Asghar Ali, 38, was sleeping inside an under-construction factory located near Mahmood Booti in the Baghbanpura area when a snake bit him. He was rushed to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Also, a man was found shot dead in the Naulakha area on early Monday, police said. The man, identified as Fareed Ullah, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, was lying dead with bullet injuries in the chest as the police reached the spot.

Police investigators believe that unidentified killers gunned down the man and fled away after throwing his dead body outside a hotel in the Naulakha police vicinity.