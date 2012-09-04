HAFIZABAD - A Lady Health Visitor (LHV) of Basic Health Unit Sandhwan Tarar namely Rozina was dismissed from service with immediate effect under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2012. As per detail, EDO-Health Dr M Aslam dismissed the LHV on the charge producing forged documents and exerted political influence for job.

Man who killed couple arrested: A person who murdered his daughter and son-in-law in Kamoke the other day was arrested dramatically when he raided the house of his sister here to kill her as well.

Reportedly, Ashfaq Ali, a resident of Kamoke shot his daughter Kanwal and her husband Shafaqat Ali early Sunday morning in Kamoke as her daughter had married her lover about six months back against his wishes.

After committing the crime, he along with his accomplice Ahad Ali raided the house of his sister Zarina Bibi in Mohalah Rehmatabad because he alleged that his sister was also involved in the love marriage.

He was dramatically overcome by the occupants of the house and handed him over to the police.

He confessed having murdered his daughter and son-in-law in Kamoke. After registering a case of attempted murder, both the accused have been handed over to the Kamoke Police.