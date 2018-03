SEOUL (AFP):

A feature film made by a Bhutanese lama will open Asia’s top movie festival next month, organisers said Tuesday, adding it would underline the goal of discovering new movies and directors. The October 3-12 festival in the southern city of Busan will feature 301 movies from 70 countries, including 95 having their world premiere. Launched in 1996, the annual Busan International Film Festival has developed into the largest of its kind in Asia.