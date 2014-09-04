AFP

BOGOTA

A ban on bullfighting in Colombia’s capital was lifted on Tuesday by the country’s highest court which ruled that the prohibition violated the “right to artistic expression”.

Mayor Gustavo Petro, a former leftist congressman and guerrilla fighter, had barred bullfighting nearly two years ago on grounds it was cruel to the animals. But the Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that the ban violated “the right to artistic expression” by people who loved this tradition that was “legally regulated.” Colombians are among the most avid fans of bullfighting in Latin America and the court ruling followed a suit filed by a company that organizes bullfights in Bogota.