Islamabad: The police and security agencies conducted a joint operation in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad today and arrested 121 suspects.

The security agencies also seized a huge cache of weapons, ammunitions and drugs from the possession of the suspects.

According to the police, ten 12-bores, nine 23-bores, four 9mm pistols, two 32-bores and 890 bullets and 1.5 kilograms of heroin were recovered also during the operation. The arrested suspects have been shifted to different police stations for further investigations.