ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a written reply from Babar Awan , in respect of the case filed against the court decision on slapping a fine on him in a defamation and compensation claim case against PTI chairman Imran Khan.



The defamation and compensation claim case was filed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry against PTI chairman Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC led by Justice Noor ul Haq N Qureshi took up the case for hearing today. Dr Babar Awan advocate appeared on behalf of Imran Khan while Sheikh Ahsan ud Din advocate represented former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.



Sheikh Ahsan ud Din told the court that a subordinate court had imposed a fine on Dr Babar Awan while Imran Khan had filed a petition in respect of the court’s decision.



The court, while seeking reply from Dr Babar Awan , adjourned the hearing of the case for a week.

