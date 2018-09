Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways (PR) is finalizing arrangements to operate Rawalpindi-Mianwali train service from September 14 and Margalla Express from September 15. According to a PR spokesman, the Mianwali Express will start from Rawalpindi and reach its destination Kundian via Golra Sharif, Tarnol Halt, Fatehjang, Bosal, Jand and Mianwali.