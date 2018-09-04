Share:

Islamabad - Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (R) Faaiz Amir Monday urged students to prepare themselves to cope with digital age challenges with hard work, patience, consistency and time management. Addressing the Orientation ceremony, organized by Air University to welcome over 1,500 newly-enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, he advised students to try their best to excel in whatsoever field of study they have opted for along with trying to contribute to the society in progressive and positive ways. “We must do our best to ensure the betterment of our beloved country,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nayatel Wahaj-ul-Siraj recalled his student life memories, urged the participants to adopt positive approach towards tackling challenges in life. “Every one of us has to face hurdles in life but only those who believe in hard work are able to overcome,” he said. Nayatel chief also appreciated the Air University for contributing effectively to Pakistan’s employment sector by moulding highly intellectual minds, said a press release issued here.To give an accurate description of the students’ life at AU campus, some notable alumnus of the university were also invited at the stage to recall their experience of being a student at the Air University. In addition, the Director Exams briefed the new students about the policies and regulations of the Exams Department. He, like everyone else, also welcomed the students and expressed his extreme trust in their abilities.

The parents present at the event were given a full opportunity to get all their queries about the university life and other issues.

The participants were briefed about the co-and extra-curricular activities arranged periodically in the university. This section of the event comprised of the brief intros of various societies, councils, and clubs working in the university. The council members of each society introduced the vision of their respective society and the contributions they have made to the campus life over years. These societies include Air Media Club, Thespian Society, Cultural Society, Music society, Writers’ Club, Shaoor Society, and many others.

New students were also given a chance to enjoy different activities arranged by the university’s societies at their specified stalls.

Registration desks of each society were also present for the new students to become a part of any society they feel interested in. The day concluded leaving a positive and encouraging impact on the new students. The regular classes for the semester Fall-2018 will commence on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018.