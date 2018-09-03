Share:

Lahore:-Ali Xeeshan as always has taken a creative angle and brings in his mesmerising collection “Ijaazat” which has been created on his own template.

The collection depicts the global village where we reside in today that has blurred the lines between culture and people.

“Ijaazat” has been constructed with delicate detail and while keeping the concept in mind this collection uses a fusion of east, west and everything that runs deep within the digital age.

Ali Xeeshan has brought to life subtle details while creating a marvelous twist with his unique designs that play along with diverse colors and flawless fabrics. The splendid array of different shades put together in a picturesque assortment in one outfit with innumerable designs is one of the most fascinating things about this collection. The idea of conquering the digital divide that has evaporated culture, creativity and ingenuity, Ali Xeeshan wants to break free and help designers and other artists set their own paces and patterns for originality.

This collection focuses on handmade textures and various embellishments like beautiful bows have been adorned on various outfits. The broad strokes of neatness redefine the era of Pakistani couture starting right from marvelous dupattas to unconventional draped lehngas, the use of uncut semi precious stones, hand crafted gota and threads make it outstanding.

The color palette for “Ijazzat” leans towards bright hues of reds, monochromatic magic of black & white and shades of pastels. Additionally, rich fabrics like silk, velvet and brocade, print marrying embroidery along with intricately designed floral with peasant stripes and scallops dominate the collection.

Ali Xeeshan said, “This collection is especially close to my heart because it aims to tackle a contemporary problem faced to many people these days. Our happiness is dependent on seeking permission of others and that is what I have based this collection on. ”

This years at PLBW, Ali Xeeshan , is set to present his collection so that each piece is so exquisite it can hold its own value.