Share:

KARACHI - All arrangements have been finalised for the presidential elections to be held today in Sindh Assembly. Three candidates are vying for the top slot of the country that is president including PTI nominee Arif Alvi, PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and joint opposition candidate and MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Although the total strength of the provincial assembly is 168 members but three of its seats are vacant with one vacated by the incumbent Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, PPP’s Fazal Shah Jilani who opted for national assembly seat and PS-87 Malir where polls were postponed due to death of a TLP candidate.

As many as 163 members of the provincial assembly had taken oath of membership while two lawmakers Seema Zia (PTI) and Shahana Ashar (MQM-P) are yet to take oath.

With the existing strength of the 163 members and an electoral college of 65 votes for each provincial assembly, around 2.5 members of the assembly would make up a single vote for the presidential poll.

According to Sindh Assembly statistics, the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians has strength of 97 lawmakers which would make them the leading party in the assembly with 38.68 electoral votes.

PTI which is the second largest party of the assembly with 28 provincial seats after Ismail vacated the seat and Seema Zia yet to take oath would grab 11.16 electoral votes followed by its coalition partner in federal government MQM-P which has 20 lawmakers and would make up 7.97 votes.

Another coalition partner in federal government, the Grand Democratic Alliance having 14 seats would be able to get 5.58 votes.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan has announced to boycott the polls saying the decision was taken as none of the candidates or their parties had played role on the issue of Finality of Prophet hood (PBUH). If TLP would have announced support to any candidate then it could help bag any candidate 1.19 votes through its three provincial assembly votes. The MMA has a lone lawmaker in the house and his vote would be counted as 0.4 vote.

PROCESS

According to Secretary Sindh Assembly GM Umar Farooq, the entire polling process for presidential polls would be presided over by the chief justice Sindh High Court while the arrangements would be made by the Election Commission of Pakistan Sindh chapter. The ECP has declared the assembly halls as the polling stations for the process.

The polling would continue from 10 am to 4pm and after the polls, the counting process would be carried out and announcement would be made by the chief justice SHC.

On Monday, the Sindh Election Commissioner Yousuf Khattak along with SHC team visited the provincial assembly and reviewed the arrangements made by the assembly secretariat. He was briefed over the arrangements by the Secretary Assembly GM Umar Farooq.

The secretary ECP Sindh expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the assembly officials to implement all the arrangements.