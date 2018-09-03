Share:

SIALKOT-The Defence Day will be observed with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Sep 6 with a renewed pledge to uphold the prestige to defend the motherland at all costs.

The nation will also pay homage to all the martyrs and Ghazis of September 06, 1965 War. The day will dawn with special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace.

In Sialkot, the main "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" hoisting ceremony would be held at Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation where the people and Pak Army personnel would hoist the Hilal-e-Istaqlal. It was conferred upon the Sialkot people who wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrifice for defending the motherland during the September 06, 1965 War.

According to Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar, the people will reaffirm on the occasion their resolve to defend the country as it did in 1965.

During the one-minute silence, vehicles and trains will come to a halt. People in their homes or at workplaces will also observe silence. It will be followed by special prayers for the martyrs. The mayor added that the people and senior Pak Army officials will salute the Shuhada and lay floral wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during the special ceremonies.

Sialkot-based senior Pak Army officials said that the Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 50 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan was unassailable. They said that September 6 stands as the symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation. On the day, the nefarious designs of the enemy bedeviled by its arrogance of numerical superiority were thwarted. It is the day to pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland.

They added that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power. The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had rendered for the Defence of Pakistan, they said.

Local social, political, religious and civil society organisations would lay floral wreathes at the graves of the martyrs in local graveyard besides saluting them with cannons. Chawinda has a great significant role in 1965 War, as it is called a graveyard of the invading tanks of the enemy (India).

On the other hand, the senior Pak Army officials will also lay floral wreaths at the graves of martyrs in Daska, Sambrial, Uggoki, Pasrur, Sialkot Cantt and surrounding areas.

1965 War mortar shell found, defused





SIALKOT-A bomb disposal squad defused a high intensity mortar shell found by the local people in the local fields in village Alhar here on Monday. According to the squad officials, the mortar shell was Indian made, which was used by Indian forces during 1965 War. The shell could not explode at that time. It was buried in the soil and was still alive despite the passage of 53 consecutive years. A Christian labourer Yaqub Maseeh embraced Islam at the hands of a local religious cleric in village Meendarwal-Sialkot. His Islamic name would be Abdul Rehman.