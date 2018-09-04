Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said on Monday that the party was part of the electoral alliance of joint opposition on all vacant seats including Shangla as he asked subsidiary organisations of the party to work for success of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate in re-polling on KP Assembly constituency PK-23 Shangla.

In a statement, he said that the ANP would continue all possible efforts to make the joint opposition a success. He said that the ANP was a disciplined and principled political party and had expectations from all its office bearers and workers to ensure implementation of decisions and policies of the party.

Meanwhile, re-election will be held in PK-23 Shangla on September 10. Election in the constituency had been declared void due to low women voters’ turnout in July 25 polls.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will be held under its supervision and notification has been issued in this regard. It said that first class magistrate’s powers had been given to army officers and Pak Army will be deployed from 9th to 11th of this month in the constituency.