I would like to draw the attention of the apex court to the repercussions of the Suo Motu Case18/2016 by which the future of 227 allocated candidates inducted through the Combined Competitive Examination 2013 of Sindh Public Service Commission Hyderabad was seized by awarding collective punishment of nullifying the merit list even without conducting an inquiry.

My lords, the said verdict not only had jeopardized the future of the candidates but also greatly compromised the autonomy of a constitutional institution like Sindh Public Service Commission and has made it vulnerable to immense public ridicule and discredibility.

Most recently the honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his desire at Judicial Academy Lahore on 28-07-2018, to revisit all such judgements in which there is an apparent room for correction.

The remarks of Honorable Chief Justice has definitely rekindled a ray of hope in the hearts of aggrieved candidates.

Therefore it is prayed that the said case should be revisited and the future of 227 meritorious candidates of impoverished Sindh be saved from the perpetual uncertainty by revisiting this case.

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO,

Hyderabad Sindh, August 13.