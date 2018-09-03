Share:

Bank ATMs around the world are at risk of an “imminent” cyber attack with millions of dollars expected to disappear from accounts, according to a confidential alert by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI issued the warning to international banks that cyber criminals are planning a massive malware attack on ATMs across the globe in the next few days. The criminals are reportedly planning to hack a bank or payment card processor and use cloned cards at cash machines around the world to withdraw millions of dollars in few hours. Similar fraud operation was carried out in 2009, when around $9 million was cleaned out from cash machines worldwide. According to the report, small-to-mid sized banks that haven’t upgraded their equipment and software to the latest security standards are at higher risk. The FBI expects the ubiquity of this activity to continue or possibly increase in the near future. So keeping safe your money in bank is swept by cyber criminals. There should be strict security standards to keep the money safe.

