KARACHI-Catwalk Event Management and Productions, renowned event management company, has introduced their upcoming project ‘Beyond Beautiful’ amongst celebrities, socialites and entrepreneurs at The Deli the other day.

Pakistan’s first-ever beauty expo, Beyond Beautiful will bring beauty and glamour under one roof for three consecutive days in Karachi. Led by Frieha Altaf - CEO/Creative Head at Catwalk Event Management & Productions, ‘Beyond Beautiful’ aims to create awareness, educate consumers and provide customised options with a mission to not just benefit one brand but the entire beauty and personal care industry. The team includes international media personality - Alia Fawad, Faisal Kapadia of Mindmap and Nubain Ali CEO at Wardha Saleem with extensive experience at L’Oreal and FPW.

The press conference was attended by recently appointed Global Ambassador for PAGE and actress Aamina Sheikh, Fareshteh Aslam of Talking Point, Safinaz Muneer of Design House Sana Safinaz, Dr Tasneem Nakhoda of Laser Soft and Actress/Producer Zeba Bakhtiar, who are also members of the ‘Beyond Beautiful’ Advisory Board which will continue to grow. Other media persons who attended include Sarwat Gillani, Zhalay Sarhadi, Saba Ansari, Nadia Hussain, Peng, Saeeda Mandviwala, Neelo Allawala, Sadaf Arshad, Sajid and Altaf. Beauty brand distributors Ghazanfar Rauf and Mohsin Feroze were also present.

Scheduled to be held from January 25 - 27, 2019, the event will showcase creativity for personal care products from make-up, hair and skin care, nails and fragrance for both men and women. With so much potential in the beauty industry and hardly any focused platform available in Pakistan, there is an opportunity to introduce a platform completely focusing on developing the beauty industry in Pakistan and making it a player at an international level.

Frieha Altaf says, “For us, ‘Beyond Beautiful’ is not just an event; it is a movement to celebrate and enhance beauty.” She adds, “I’m very excited to introduce the first of its kind beauty expo and shows. I have always enjoyed my role as a pioneer in the fashion industry and I think this annual event will bring great brands and their capabilities to the forefront as well as introduce the latest beauty trends in the global market to the consumer as well as connect all these businesses on one platform.”

Fareshteh Aslam states, “At this moment in time, ‘Beyond Beautiful’ is an industry need. The beauty industry is about to flex its muscle and needs to get organised to max and showcase its potential. Beyond Beautiful is the platform to get together and get with it on all the global and local trends.”

According to Alia Fawad, Beauty is a $500 billion global industry and gave examples of International beauty businesses by self-made women Huda Kattan and the $900 million cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner who was also featured in the Forbes List of America’s Women Billionaires.