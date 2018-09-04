Share:

Rawalpindi - The citizens on Monday demanded for establishment of proper parking in Saddar for the smooth flow of traffic and safety of their vehicles. Talking to APP, they said that insufficient parking space in the area was a major cause of blocking the smooth flow of traffic. Pervez Ahmed, a senior citizen said that proper and official car parking should be provided by the government and public should follow parking rules to overcome the chaos of driving particularly in such shopping hubs.

Qamar Mumtaz, a police official sharing information said that there are already three parking areas existing in Saddar. He further said that two ground parking of shopping malls had already been established underground while a plot is being used too for this purpose but people don’t bother to use them as they find it inconvenient to park their vehicles there.