PIP holds seminar at SSGC House

KARACHI (PR): Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), a representative body of the oil and gas sectors in Pakistan, organised a seminar on ‘Understanding consumer gas prices in Pakistan’ at SSGC House the other day.

The purpose of this seminar was to comprehend and get clarity on the consumer gas pricing structure for various sectors (domestic, industrial, power, commercial) and recommend rationalization of tariff slabs based on demand/supply gap and regional comparison. The seminar presented valuable proposition/recommendation from industry experts on processes and strategies for rationalizing tariff structure that must be adopted for the development and improvement of gas sector in Pakistan.

The seminar was attended by senior officials of the energy community in large numbers hosted by SSGC. PIP and SSGC efforts were highly appreciated on holding a successful seminar on this significant subject.

Presentations were made from Syed Fasihuddin Fawwad, A/CFO - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on ‘Understanding Gas Prices in Pakistan’ and Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, SGM (ES), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on ‘Natural Gas Pricing Compatible with Alternative Fuels and/or Comparison with other countries’.

Angelo Ligrone, MD ENI, was the guest of honor on this occasion. Amin Rajput, MD SSGC, presented the welcome address that was followed by a detailed overview of the gas industry by Muhammad Danish, Sr Manager PIP. In the end, Asim Murtaza, CEO PIP, presented the vote of thanks and souvenirs were presented to the speakers and guest of honour.

EFU Life recognised at Digi Awards

LAHORE (PR): EFU Life, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company, was recognised at Pakistan Digi Awards in the category of “Best Digital Innovation of 2018” for its Mobile app that facilitates sales agents.

On behalf of EFU Life, the award was received by Zain Ibrahim, Chief Operations Officer and Executive Director, Ashfaque Ahmed, head of technology, and Ahmar Hasan, senior manager innovation. This award winning mobile app empowers the sales agents to provide real time policy information, helps with policy document collection, prompts renewal notifications and facilitates electronic premium payments from debit and credit cards of customers on the go.

The Digi Awards is a distinctive award that recognizes the efforts in the digital community for creating a significant impact on businesses and lives of individuals with innovative ideas and imaginative works.

LG’s Ai-enabled ThinQ devices take top honors

LAHORE/SEOUL (PR): LG Electronics’ innovations in AI technology and design have earned the company recognition from the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). LG’s AI ThinQ-enabled products including LG OLED TV, LG SUPER UHD TV and LG XBOOM were honored for their high competitiveness in categories assessing premium picture quality, artificial intelligence performance and sound excellence.

“LG is proud to be recognized by such renowned industry experts for its commitment to innovation in AI technologies,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG has been and continues to be a key global player in AI, offering customers a new level of intelligence at home, aligned with our mission to make their lives more convenient through the implementation of forward-thinking technology.”

Telenor unveils new model to empower businesses

ISLAMABAD (PR): Being the frontrunner in creating opportunities by aiming at value creation, Pakistan’s leading telecom and digital service provider, Telenor Pakistan has announced its new and forthcoming business model for B2B (Business to Business) services which shall see the formation of new Division to be led by Haroon Bhatti as its first Chief Business Officer.

The portfolio for Telenor Pakistan’s new Business Division is consolidation of the existing B2B sales, connectivity, planning and business customer support in addition to the introduction of B2B focused Cloud, DaaS (Data as a Service) and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. The creation of new business is continuation of Telenor Pakistan’s spirit of being at the cutting edge of technology and performance towards becoming the organization of the future.

Meanwhile, in yet another landmark development, Telenor Pakistan has powered Gwadar city, historically an old fishing village that is now poised to become one of the world’s most thriving seaports, with its best-in-class 4G services. Due to the unavailability of long-haul fiber optic to carry traffic in the region,

Telenor Pakistan has used state-of-the-art satellite solution to deliver 4G services to Gwadar. Subsequently, Telenor Pakistan users can now enjoy high speed data services at par with key metropolises like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.