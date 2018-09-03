Share:

LOS ANGELES:-It has been another crazy good weekend for rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians,” which topped the box office for a third straight weekend amid a pretty good summer for North American theaters overall, industry watchers said on other day. The Warner Bros. film, with its mostly Asian cast, took in an estimated $22.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, dropping just 10 percent from the previous weekend, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said. The film’s estimated take jumps to $28 million when Monday’s Labor Day holiday is included.