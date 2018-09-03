Share:

KASUR-B-Division police claimed to have busted three members of a notorious dacoit gang, and recovered looted valuables and illegal arms from their possession here the other day.

According to police, suspect Ilyas alias Ilyasu and his accomplices had formed a gang and were involved in several theft and robbery incidents in jurisdiction of different police stations. They also beat people for offering resistance to their robbery bids. To bring an end to their criminal activities, a special police team was formed on the orders of District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi. The team members, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police M Arshad, busted three members of the gang including the ringleader Ilyas. They also recovered motorbikes, booty, eight cell phones, and illegal arms from their possession. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in various incidents of robberies in jurisdiction of B-Division, Saddr, and Raja Jang police stations. The DPO announced to award cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the team members for their brilliant performance.

Likewise, Kasur City and Chunian Saddr police nabbed 15 suspects including 13 gamblers during a crackdown in their respective areas of control. The police recovered cell phones, arms, liquor, and the money the gamblers were betting on. The suspects were held during an operation lunched as part of the special campaign against criminals. The gamblers were arrested by Chunian Saddr police from a gambling den. While two suspects were nabbed with liquor and arms by Kasur City police and were put behind bars. Cases were registered against them.

On the other side, in Bahawalnagar, an official of Minchanabad Tehsil Municipal Administration [TMA] and his accomplice were accused of gang-raping a widow, mother of four children.

The rape victim submitted an application to Macleod Ganj police stating that suspect Aftab Wattoo, a resident of Aftab Nagar, wanted to marry her and often came to her house. "The other night, he came to my house, as usual, along with a man whom he introduced me as his boss," she said, and adding that both suspects entered her room and gang-raped her at gunpoint. She alleged that the suspects had also shot a video of her while being raped, and adding "After the other night's incident, the suspects have raped me several times under threats of uploading the video on social media." The widow also blamed the suspects for blackmailing her into paying money, maintaining that they had extorted Rs400,000 from her so far. The police registered a case against the accused and lunched investigation.

Dacoits pointed guns at citizens and robbed them of valuables in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, two dacoits came to the shop of Rana Kaleem at Sultan Bahu Market and looted Rs100,000 cash, cell phones, and other valuable items at gunpoint. In Raja Jang, one Tariq Hussain was on the way along with his family when two dacoits, picketing on road, intercepted them at gunpoint and deprived them of cash, gold jewellery, and cell phones. The police registered cases and were investigating.

Four armed dacoits forcibly gang raped the wife of a local rickshaw driver at gunpoint after looting their house in village Sadra Badra, Sialkot tehsil.

Four unknown armed dacoits stormed into the house of a local rickshaw driver Sajid Hussain, made hostage him, his wife Kalsum Bibi and their children at gunpoint and started looting.

The FIR revealed that first the accused looted Rs25000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house of poor rickshaw driver Sajid Hussain and later all the four accused forcibly gang raped his wife Kalsum Bibi turn by turn at gunpoint.

The victim is mother of three minor children. Rickshaw driver Sajid Hussain belongs to Jampur (Rajanpur District). He had been staying in a rented house in village Sadra Badra, Sialkot tehsil for the last five months. He was running three-wheeler auto rickshaw here in Sialkot earn livelihood.

On the report of Sajid Hussain, the Sialkot Saddar police have registered a case (713/2018) under section 376-II and 392 PPC, in this regard. Meanwhile, the DSP Sialkot Saddar Muhammad Ather told the newsmen that the police have arrested all the four accused dacoits-cum-rapists, who were identified as Rizwan Sarwar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waseem Sadique and Rehman Ilyas.

DSP added that police have sent the accused behind the bars, as the accused have confessed to forcibly gang raped said married woman at gunpoint during midnight dacoity incident at her home.