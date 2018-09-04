Share:

Rawalpindi - National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-2 North have caught a gang of four for their involvement in criminal activities, informed sources on Monday.

The gang members were handed over to police and a case has also been registered against them, sources added. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sector Commander M-2 (North) NH&MP Chakri Jamil Ahmed Hashmi also wrote a letter to the Deputy Inspector General (IGP) Motorway Zone, NH&MP, Islamabad.

According to sources, NH&MP M-2 (North) Chakri officials received a complaint from an army officer that four persons working at a tyre shop in Bhera were involved in criminal activities and they were cutting tyres with a special knife after which they were forcing commuters to buy new tyres from their shop at high rates. The complainant also told the motorway police that he had also been a victim of the tyre shop workers.

On this a special surveillance team, formed by SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi, visited the tyre shop and found that the fraud was being committed, sources said. A police team raided the shop and caught the four men who were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Zeeshan and another Unknown man. However, an accused identified as Sarfraz managed to escape the scene, sources said. SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi said keeping in view the facts, patrolling officers have been directed to be extra vigilant in their respective beats. “Such activities must be curbed otherwise it will bring a bad name to the motorway police, he said.