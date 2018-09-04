Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commsiioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir on Monday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharam-ul-Haram particularly Yaum-e-Ashur throughout the district.

The meeting was also attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, divisional superintendents of police (SPs), personnel of other law enforcement agencies, Assistant Commissioners, Ulemas belonging to different schools of thoughts, and members of District Peace Committees. Decisions were taken to ensure foolproof security.

The meeting decided to ban pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 in the district.

Extra police force will be deployed to shield the main processions in the city.

Addressing the meeting, DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir said that the Punjab government has taken all necessary measures for the securing the lives and properties of citizens.

He informed that indiscriminate actions are being taken against those displaying arms.

Dr Umer Jahangir warned that the publication and distribution of literature based on religious hatred will not be tolerated at any cost and action is being taken under the law against violators.

He said that hundred percent implementation of ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 should be ensured.

He said that special attention should be paid to the security of Imam Bargahs, mosques, worship places and shrines. He said as alternative arrangements of light, generators should be arranged for Majalis and mourning processions during night.

He said that Assistant Commissioners and SPs should visit sites to personally review security arrangements in their respective area and submit a report in this regard. CPO Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan gave a detailed briefing on security arrangements in the district.

He said police is ready to protect the Moharram processions and to maintain law and order situation.

CPO Abbas Ahsan said search operations were being conducted in several parts of city round the clock to purge the city from suspects and outlaws.

The members of District Peace Committees have ensured their full support to the district government and police to maintain law and order situation during Muharam-Ul- Haram.