LOS ANGELES-Emma Stone ‘’can’t even imagine’’ her life without Ryan Gosling. The 29-year-old actress has starred alongside Ryan in a number of her most successful movies, including ‘La La Land’ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’, and she’s admitted she loves working with the Canadian actor.

She shared: ‘’I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan.’’

Despite being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Emma revealed that Ryan is also a ‘’generous’’ co-star, adding that he’s taught her a lot about acting.

Emma said: ‘’He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process.

‘’He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.’’

Emma previously admitted that she and Ryan, 37, struck up a good partnership the moment they met, and they’ve remained good friends ever since. She explained: ‘’We really hit it off. We’ve been just pals ever since.

‘’He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor. It’s a lucky thing that we get to do three [movies together]. It’s not bad.’’ Meanwhile, Ryan previously admitted to being shocked by the positive reaction to ‘La La Land’.

The Damien Chazelle-directed musical drama proved to be a huge hit with fans and critics after its release in 2016, and Ryan confessed to being surprised by its success.

He shared: ‘’I was just gearing up to defend it. I knew that I loved it and we were very proud of it but I had no idea there would be this kind of reaction. It’s obviously a very nice alternative to what I was preparing for.

‘’When I meet people who have seen it they rarely say that they have seen it once. They’ve seen it like three times, four times. I’m so shocked by that.

‘’But there seems to be something about the world of the movie that people want to keep revisiting. It’s just been a wonderful surprise.’’