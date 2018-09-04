Share:

LAHORE - The Mutiny Papers exhibited at Archives narrated the conduct of British Government of Punjab in 1857 when troops from Punjab were instrumental in capture of Delhi and in surrender of last Mughal King Bahadur Shah Zafar. An exhibition titled ‘Fall of Mughal Empire’ was held at Anarkali’s Tomb, part of Punjab Archives Digitization Project undertaken by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The exhibition will remain open till September 8, 2018.

The exhibition displays prints from the original collection of Charles Ball's The History of Indian Mutiny, which was etched in the year following the great rebellion.

It also showcases original documents from the siege of Delhi, the storming of Kashmiri Gate, the surrender of Bahadur Shah Zafar and his trial, and the treatment of the royal family.

Coupled with the prints is couplet from the major poets of the era, including Dagh, Mirza Sauda, Momin, Zauq, Ghalib and indeed deposed King Zafar himself.

The visual is then combined with the aural through rendering of Zafar's poems in the voice of Mohammad Rafi and Mehdi Hassan as background music.

Chairman PITB Umar Saif said major issues with social science research in Pakistan were the availability of sources.

This project opened up great repository to the world to engage and learn from it using the medium of visuals, text, music and poetry while this exhibit sketched a unique picture of the end of the famed Mughal Empire in South Asia,' he added.

ENDS/FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH