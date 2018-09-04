Share:

Islamabad - In a shocking revelation, the senate body was told on Monday that Federal General Hospital (FGH) in emergency was conducting seven surgeries a day with only one anaesthetist, The Nation learned. The meeting of the senate standing committee on Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) was held here to discuss the performance, functions and number of issues of FGH, located at Chak-Shehzad which is dealing with the rural population of the federal city.

The committee was shocked with the contradictory facts and figures presented by the hospital administrator Dr Shahid Ansari while discussing the performance and shortage of staff in the hospital. The committee was briefed that the 200 beds hospital, majorly dealing with the rural population is facing severe shortage of gynaecologists and anaesthetists. “The hospital is working with two gynaecologists and one anaesthetist and is performing 200 surgeries in a month and 7 per day,” said the hospital Director Administrator Dr Shahid Ansari. But, later on the administrator changed his statement and said that hospital does not perform the surgeries in emergency and only conducts selective operations. The committee chairman Senator Dr Ashok Kumar including members Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Kulsoom Parveen and Senator Yusuf Badini expressed severe annoyance on the maladministration and lack of facilities in the hospital located in the rural area. “How is the hospital dealing with emergencies and how can one anaesthetist perform seven surgeries in a day?” questioned the chairman Dr Ashok Kumar. Administrator FGH responded that the hospital has advertised the posts but they have not been fulfilled because of the lengthy hiring process. “Earlier, the hospital had 3 anaesthetists but now only one is present,” he said.

The committee was also briefed that the FGH has a secondary status and has more than Rs203million budget and is located on a 22 kanal land. It was informed that despite of passing 6 years since its establishment, 64 posts in the hospital from a scale of 1 to 19 are vacant.

Out of total 376 sanctioned posts 312 are filled, while 22 employees are on contract and 15 are working on the deputation. The committee expressed severe reservations on non-advertisement of the senior posts on the clinical side despite being functional for six years. The Administrator FGH said that the posts were of promotion cadre and the FPSC and the candidates remained unsuccessful in passing the examination. The committee recommended to advertise the post which is vacant for 5 years and to fill the positions of physicians and specialists with permanent, contractual or deputation employees. The committee was also briefed that the posts remain vacant because the lengthy procedure of FPSC takes around two years in completion, secondly health personnel often fail the English exam which is difficult and compulsory for them.

The committee recommended writing a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Chairman FPSC and concerned ministries of health and all committee members on this issue. The committee recommended FPSC to fill the vacant posts at FGH within 90 days.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen criticizing the administrative problems of the hospital pleaded before the committee to streamline the health system of the federal city where poor people were facing a number of problems. “Difference of the budget in recurring and operating expenses in the health system is a medical murder,” she said. Discussing the agenda on allotment of land lease to Monal and la Montana restaurants and taxes collected by Capital Development Authority (CDA), the committee was told that CDA is the custodian of the file, while Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was looking at the matter of lease, tax and monthly rent by both of the restaurants.

The committee was told that Monal restaurant was paying more than Rs750000 per month while la Montana Rs50000 per month to MCI. The committee was told that 47000 square yard land was given on lease according to the contract. However, the chair remarked about the land confiscation by Monal restaurant. “Question is whether the hotel has the custody of the allocated land or has more land than allotted?” asked Chairman Dr Ashok Kumar. Senator Yusuf Badini said that CDA and MCI should present the complete site plan of the land given to the restaurants. The committee denouncing the performance and presentation of the CDA and MCI officials decided to call for explanations of the top heads of both departments.