LAHORE:- Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq says Pakistan cricket needs better on and off field facilities during the first-class matches. Misbah brought the issue of inadequate facilities during first-class matches to light when he posted a video of a dressing room being used for the match between SNGPL and Lahore Whites. “I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket,” Misbah tweeted. According to Misbah, it is essential for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take notice of this situation, if the board wants to improve the standard of first-class cricket in the country.–Staff Reporter