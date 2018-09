Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that the first-ever National Wildlife Policy draft would soon be submitted to cabinet for approval. He said this in a meeting of Climate Change Caucus at Parliament House. The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of the Committee Senator Sherry Rahman and attended by other members including leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Janaldini, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Nuzhat Sadia.