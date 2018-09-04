Share:

MADRID:- Five people died and 20 others were injured Monday when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, authorities said. The accident took place in Aviles in the Asturias region, a spokeswoman for emergency services told AFP. "Five people have died," a spokesman for the central government's representative office in Asturias added - all of them passengers. Among the 20 injured was the driver, who had to have a limb amputated, the spokesman said. Photos published in local media showed the front of the bus split in half by the pillar.