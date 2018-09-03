Share:

GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor has urged thousands of freshers to remain committed to their ambition and put their heart and soul into their efforts for the realization of their parents' dreams.

Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum was speaking at a grand orientation ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Hall here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday.

The ceremony was held in three houseful sessions due to the large number of the students, as many as 5,800 successful candidates out of more than 28,000 applicants - an all-time UoG record - seeking admission to this Fall 2018 in 71 undergraduate and 41 graduate programmes in various disciplines.

The ceremony titled "Orientation Session 2018" was organised by the varsity's Students Services Centre (SSC) and provided the new students with an insight into the working of the university, its rules and regulations and other necessary information with regard to their study and stay at the campus.

The vice chancellor welcomed the newcomers and urged them to devote all their energies towards pursuing their academic goals.

"It is a great milestone in your academic career. I welcome you and congratulate you all for making it to the University of Gujrat for the realization of your parents' dreams. You should not take this moment for granted. You are among the luckiest 2 percent of the country's total youth population who have the opportunity to get tertiary education. I advise you to remain committed to your studies and never let your parents down," Prof. Dr Zia said, adding they should put their heart and soul into their efforts for the realization of their parents' dreams.

"The University of Gujrat will go all out to facilitate your academic journey. Our academic calendar includes a wide range of co-curricular activities - sports galas, literary festivals, seminars, conferences, community development programmes, etc. - all aimed at character-building of our youth and help equip themselves with the supreme social and cultural values towards becoming good human beings," the vice chancellor reiterated.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, who chaired the second session, highlighted the significance of personality development and urged the students they must uphold their cultural and moral values.

"The University of Gujrat, under the wise leadership of Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum, has witnessed an unprecedented boom in infrastructure development, quality education, research as well as promotion in entrepreneurial or self-business skills among the students through various initiatives during the last four years," Dr Tahir Aqil said.

Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob gave a detailed introduction of various UoG departments and co- and extra-curricular opportunities available for the students.

Director Media and Chairman UoG Sports Committee Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, "Our youth is the key to the country's bright future." He said he believed they have the requisite potential and capabilities to change the fate of the nation. The UoG faculty and administration will do all they can to help them achieve their ambition in life.

Deans of various faculties Prof Dr Muhammad Fahim Malik, Prof Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Prof Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dr Muhammd Sulman Tahir and Dr Abdul Rehman as well as chairpersons and directors of various UoG departments provided valuable tips to the newcomers.

Some UoG departments set up stalls showcasing their products and services for the newcomers.