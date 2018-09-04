Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that harassment of female students in the educational institutes of Sindh is not acceptable and party will fight this menace with full force.

According to a press release issued by the provincial assembly lawmaker on Monday, taking a strong notice of harassment of a second year student of English Department at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah, Farzana Jamali, by the university administration, Haleem reached Nawabshah and visited the house of the affected student and assured her family of full cooperation in doling out justice.

After getting information from the family, Haleem along with the brother of Farzana Jamali went to police station and filed an application to lodge a case against the university administration. Talking to media on the occasion, he said that if Vice Chancellor Arshed Saleem had been innocent, he would have issued an order of inquiry into the matter. He said that instead of conducting an inquiry the VC announced to launch a media trial of the affected female student.

The leader said that due to poor character of man like the head of English department, Amir Khattak, our girls avoid getting higher education. He said the vice chancellor is not fit for this post and a probe should be conducted against him.

He asked if our daughters are being deprived of their right to get education. “We will not allow the harassment of female students,” he added. He said this incompetent vice chancellor was appointed on political favoritism and he has poisoned the atmosphere of the university. He said there is the law of the jungle in Nawabshah, but we will allow this to be happened in Naya Pakistan.

He said that the PTI has not only taken notice of this issue, but it will also ensure firm action against the culprits. He said that the vice chancellor instead of doling out justice to Farzana Jamali lodged a fake case against her ailing father.

Haleem said that the officers of Nawabshah are discharging the role of personal servant of the rulers of Sindh. He said the police are not cooperating in this matter but all-out steps would be taken to get justice doled out to Farzana Jamali and her family. He said this harassment of female students would not be allowed to happen in Naya Pakistan.

Haleem said that many cases of harassment of innocent girls are being reported in Sindh. He said it needs a fresh lawmaking for safety of girl students in schools, colleges and universities of the province. He said that the PTI would raise these issues on the floor of the Sindh Assembly.