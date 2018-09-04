Share:

Islamabad - Health Experts have urged the citizens to use home monitoring system to check hypertension which they termed as most reliable way to check the level of blood pressure and take precautions accordingly. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a leading public health challenge globally due to its high prevalence and related morbidity and mortality. Even the teenagers are becoming victims of hypertension due to their lifestyle and food habits.

“Home monitoring is considered to be the best system of knowing blood pressure because once we measure blood pressure at clinic it is basically the blood pressure of white coat effect, because of the fear of doctor and fear of atmosphere blood pressure rises. When we do it without the fear of it at home”, says medical experts on a private news channel. As per reports, compared to 20-34 year olds, the risk of hypertension is 6-8 times higher in elderly people and 2-3 times in people in the 35-59 age groups. Several analyses have shown that compared to the hospital care, home BP monitoring is associated with significant reductions in systolic and diastolic BP, as well as reductions in antihypertensive medication and therapeutic inertia.

The doctor can train the patient how to measure blood pressure as the training is very simple. Without the need of health professionals, the monitors can be used for their own monitoring and that home monitoring data can be shown to doctor to change, initiate and augment the treatment, experts added. Decrease in physical activity, fast unplanned urbanization of the country, consumption of polished food, and decrease in the fibre, consumption of more salt, oil, unbalanced diet, high calorie diet are some of the major causes behind high blood pressure.

Doctors recommend reduction in stress levels, increasing physically activity, cut down on calories, early consumption of meals are some of the ‘must do’ for those fighting hypertension. “It is not only about consuming the right amount of food but should be consumed at the right time and apart from that it is important to correct the sleeping pattern especially for the young adults”, experts suggested. The most important thing is to increase awareness and make people check their blood pressure routinely so that they are aware of the fluctuations. Most of the people check their blood pressure just once when they visit the doctor which is not the correct thing. Experts emphasized to encourage people for self home monitor BP when they are completely relaxed. Once you are more comfortable at home then blood pressure measurement is more effective and it should be promoted to be done in that way.