Students protest outside PMDC against closure of medical college

ISLAMABAD - Dozens of students from Yusra medical college staged a protest outside Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) against closure of the institution by the council.

PMDC recently closed Yusra Medical College alleging that it has failed in meeting the required criteria for running a private college. Students and college administration reached outside the PMDC and demanded the restoration of the status of the college.

President Yusra Medical College Dr Imran Khattak addressing the students said that the institution has been closed by PMDC without issuing any notice.

Meanwhile, spokesperson PMDC Hina Shoukat said that the college has been closed by the council after giving repeated notice of marinating the standards. She said that PMDC had written letter to the college and students separately for their adjustment in other colleges.

She said that the future of the students has not been put on risk. “PMDC wrote to each student to recommend a nearby college for their adjustment and it will fulfil its commitment,” she said. The college administration is exploiting students and is misguiding them regarding their future.–staff reporter