KABUL - A US soldier was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, NATO said, marking the sixth American service member death in the war-torn country this year. The so-called "green-on-blue" attack was the latest in a series of incidents in which Afghan forces have turned their weapons on international troops with whom they are working. The last time a US soldier was killed in an insider attack was on July 7 in the country's south. General Scott Miller, who took command of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan on Sunday, said the soldier's death was "a tragic loss".