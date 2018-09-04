Share:

Lahore - Despite tall claims of the outgoing PML-N government that it abolished the patwari culture, an episode in Rahim Yar Khan told a different story when the administration was forced to withdraw orders for transfer of revenue officials.

Transfers of patwaris by Rahim Yar Khan AC Hira Rizwan and then political interference to revert them led to a situation where the competent officer refused to withdraw her orders. Rahim Yar Khan DC Jamil Ahmad Jamil allegedly surrendered to the political pressure and ordered the AC to withdraw her orders which she refused.

The DC got furious on this and ordered AC Hira to leave not only his office but also vacate the room in the rest house. He also took notice of transfers of the revenue and ministerial staff by the ACs without prior permission of his good self. He also ordered all the ACs to stop this practice.

The AC, however, opted for leave as she had no alternative place to reside as the AC House was under repair. The Additional Commissioner for Revenue (ADCR) on the direction of the DC later cancelled the transfer orders issued by the AC.

The AC applied for casual leave for ten days on the ground which was regretted.

ACS Tariq Najeeb Najmi, however, refused to surrender to the political pressure. He directed the AC to join the office and assured her that no political pressure could be allowed in the administrative affairs. AC Hira had visited ACS Office. The Commissioner Bahawalpur division Nayyer Iqbal also said that the administration would not allow any political interference, officials stated. A senior officer of the BOR said that it was the sole authority of the AC to transfer and post patwaris and other staff working in his or her sub-division. He said that the AC was not bound by the rules of business to intimate the District Collector. He said that the PTI government should devise a mechanism to end political interference into administrative affairs. He said that the apex court order in famous Anita Turab case should be implemented to boost bureaucracy.

Responding to the show-cause notice, the AC submitted that she discussed the issues related to poor performance of patwaris and suggested the reshuffling. Some patwaris were posted in same patwar circles for six years or so. Permission was granted to transfer the patwaris and change their Qanungo circles if required. The DC also assured that no pressure from any corner would be tolerated.

When transfer orders were issued, a patwari even came to the AC office and threatened that he will be transferred back soon and will not join new assignment to which the AC replied that writ of the state shall prevail and ordered him to join his new assignment immediately.

The AC then received a call from Deputy Commissioner Office who asked to reverse the transfers of the patwaris immediately, to which the AC explained the prestige of her office would be compromised if done so.

On 29 August, the DC called the AC in his office and threatened to make her life hell and miserable in case those patwaris are not reverted. The Rahim Yar Khan DC was not available for comments.

The stories of patwaris are reported across the country. Patwari Tanveer in the Islamabad capital had changed over a 100-year old status of a piece of land from an un-inhabitable hillock to be used only as pasture for animals and for acquiring fuel wood by a joint community of village Chirrah to private ownership. He also declared it fit to develop a housing scheme.

Patwaris had also gone on strike in Faisalabad against the AC and in some other tehsils.

It is to be recalled that the Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) was developed in 2005 and the authority was set up in 2017. Over Rs13 billion rupees were spent on it and the Punjab government was still funding it. The DG, additional DG, directors and other officers were drawing salaries like company officials.

An official said that issuance of fard was the only job transferred to the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA). He said the PML-N government took the step to win the rural vote. He said that instead of getting rid of patwaris, the arazi centres staff had engaged them to mint money from farmers. “The arazi centre usually tells a fard seeker: ‘Since your land falls in the khewat (joint land block), you need to first get a report from the patwari to unlock it.’ The patwari demands money for this purpose that is shared by him and arazi centre staff,” the official explained.

Ahmad Ali, a patwari, said that after establishment of the land computerization centres “our monopoly has been compromised. Not only the political figures but also the administration has an eye on us to accommodate their financial and other matters”. He said that the last government had downgraded them and promoted PLRA staff with huge salaries and allowances while they even had no service structure and least promotion prospects.