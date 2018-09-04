Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday suspended income tax recovery notice issued by Federal Board of Revenue to JDW Sugar Mills of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s former secretary general Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Justice Shahid Waheed, hearing the case moved by Jahangir Khan Tareen, gave 30 days to FBR’s Inland Revenue Tribunal to decide the appeal of the sugar mill.

Appearing before the court, the counsel for the sugar mill contended that the matter of recovery of the income tax was pending before Inland Revenue Tribunal but despite that the FBR issued notice for recovery of Rs 19.9 million income tax.

He said the FBR had been issuing notices in clear violation of the stay given to the mill by Commissioner Inland Revenue. He said last notice was issued to the mill on August 27 which was a blatant violation of the order of the tribunal.

The counsel said it was the previous government on the behest of which the FBR issued notice to the mills and this entire case was nothing but politically motivated just because the mill was owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He prayed to the court to set aside the tax recovery notice for being unlawful.