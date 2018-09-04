Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday told the City District Government of Lahore (CDGL) to impose Rs1000 fine on anyone who litters the surroundings and shrine of Sufi saint Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order while hearing the issue of encroachments and security around the shrine. The judge summoned CCPO Lahore for Tuesday (today) to explain security affairs of Data Darbar.

Appearing before the court, Assistant Commissioner Safdar Virk said all encroachments around the shrine had been removed and cleanliness was also being strictly observed in and outside the shrine.

Punjab Auqaf department also filed a report before the court, saying that twelve out of 16 entrances to the shrine had been closed after a suicide attack in 2010. It said that three entrance gates had been used for men and one for women visitors at the shrine. As many as 103 CCTV cameras were installed on the shrine’s premises, the report said.

The judge directed the CCPO to appear in person along with security plan for the shrine and ordered the city administration to impose Rs 1000 fine on those who cause pollution around the shrine.

In another case, the LHC summoned Hall Road Union leaders and leaders of Panorama Shopping Centre on a petition against illegal parking lots on The Mall.

During the proceedings, Lahore Parking Company told the court that the traders’ union of Hall Road and Panorama Centre illegally occupied government’s land and established their own parking lots.

The petitioner said the private parking lots had been exploiting citizens and printed a disclaimer on their parking tokens that they would not be responsible for any loss or theft. After hearing the arguments, Justice Qureshi also directed Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed to submit a compliance report of operation against the encroachments, oversized hoardings and cleanliness of the Mall Road.

The judge directed the authorities to clean the Mall Road three times in a day and also asked the traders to display boards for the motivation of cleanliness among people.