A green Pakistan is one of the many priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) government. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, has launched countrywide plantation drive. The move is commendable. In the past when PTI was the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial government had launched a “Billion Tree Tsunami”.

Now that PTI holds a majority in the centre, the party and its leadership are determined to fight global warming and climate change. Experts fear that Pakistan will be one the worst affected countries because of this phenomenon. PTI-led initiative deserves all praise, as it is making afforestation a public goal.

The party is inculcating a culture and tradition of planting trees and awareness about fighting the impacts of climate change. This is evident from Imran’s words as he says, “Everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees else the land will turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to global warming.”

The human greed to convert every natural resource in profit maximising entity has brought the world on the verge of apocalypse. Human activity, including large-scale deforestation, is the hallmark of the “Anthropocene” that has already begun.

The irony is that Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases blamed for causing global warming, yet its 200 million people are among the world’s most vulnerable victims of the growing consequences of climate change. With initiatives like “Plant for Pakistan”, PTI assures that it is well aware of the perils of global warming and climate change that can devastate Pakistan.

It is imperative to not only continue with such afforestation drives, at the same time, the government needs to devise a comprehensive framework that discourages deforestation. The government led enterprise will alleviate the worries of experts who fear that Pakistan can run out of forests within the next fifty years considering the scale of deforestation that continues in Pakistan.